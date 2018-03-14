Italian Appeal Court Rejects Request for Temporary Stop on Maxcom's Trading Activities

Court date: March 16 (file image/pixabay)

Italian bunker company Maxcom has won its first round in the Italian courts against an attempt by the state to get it to stop trading.

The court of appeal in Catania ruled in Maxcom's favour citing its overall, improved operating procedures and revamped system of internal auditing and compliance.

Maxcom found itself in court following the issue of an arrest warrant for its former managing director, Marco Porta, on allegations of involvement in Libyan fuel smuggling activities.

A new managing director was appointed in November.

The date for a preliminary hearing in the case has been set for March 16.