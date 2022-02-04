Marine Fuels Firm Trefoil Hires Biofuels Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biofuels are taking a growing share of the marine energy mix. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Trefoil Trading has hired a biofuels manager for the first time.

Sebastiaan Bruins has joined the company as biofuels manager in Rotterdam as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Bruins was previously a marine fuels product specialists at financial services company AFS Group.

Biofuels are taking a growing share of bunker demand as an alternative fuel with lower carbon emissions, with their main advantage being the possibility of using biofuel blends as a drop-in replacement to conventional bunkers without significant ship or engine modifications being needed. But their use has largely been confined to Europe so far, where subsidies are driving their uptake, and market sources have suggested similar support from governments would be needed to increase demand in other regions.

The Port of Rotterdam noted 301,051 m3 of biofuel blend sales in 2021.

Trefoil announced its likely shift into alternative bunker fuels a year ago, saying it would be looking to expand its footprint into new markets and that it was in an advanced stage of preparing to offer biofuels.