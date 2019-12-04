Second LNG Bunker Barge for Total

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A liquified natural gas bunker barge being built by Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) will be chartered to French energy company Total, the companies have said.

The vessel will be constructed at a Chinese shipyard for 2021 delivery.

The ship will be based in the southern French port of Maseille-Fos and be operated under the French flag by MOL and Marseille-based Gazocean.

Storage capacity will be 18,600 cubic metres and the ship will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system from French firm GTT.

The ship represents the first large LNG bunkering barge for France, according to Total Marine Fuels managing director Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet.

Total already has one LNG bunker barge of the same capacity.