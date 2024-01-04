Juice Carrier to get Bound4blue Suction Sails

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Suction sails: savings on bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay.

The same sail technology applied to a French ro/ro vessel is to go onto a juice carrier.

The ship is chartered by ship operator Louis Dreyfus (owner of the ro/ro ship) and the sail technology is made by bound4blue.

Four, 26-metre high eSAILs will be installed onboard the Atlantic Orchard this year.

The technology works by using a "thick aerodynamic profile and intelligent suction mechanisms to enhance propulsive efficiency, yielding seven times more lift than an airplane wing", according to Louis Dreyfus.

The boss of bound4blue, José Miguel Bermúdez, said the agreement to install the sails on the ship demonstrates his company's ability "to serve unique vessel types" as well as "affirming the maturity of our technology as a proven solution for fuel and emission reduction".

Annual fuel savings are estimated to be around 10% depending on vessel routing, the company added.