Ship Deposits EUR 52,000 Over Possible SECA Infringement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A ship investigated for a possible infringement of emissions rules in the Baltic emissions control area has deposited EUR 52,000 ($57m) with the relevant maritime authority.

The ship was investigated at the German port of Rostock and has deposited the funds with the Bundesamt für Seeschifffahrt und Hydrographie.

"Administrative proceedings were initiated due to a possible sulphur threshold violation within the Baltic Sea Sulphur Emission Control Area," the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency confirmed to Ship & Bunker.

Ship plying routes in the emissions control area must comply with a 0.1% sulphur cap on bunker fuel used by ships. The global sulphur cap on ships' fuel is set at 0.5%.