Multiple Firms Mulling Application for Gibraltar LNG Bunker Supply Licence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A significant expansion of Gibraltar's LNG bunker market may be in the works. File Image / Pixabay

A range of firms are currently considering joining the LNG bunker supply market at the Mediterranean port of Gibraltar.

Several firms are considering entering an application for an LNG bunker supply licence, John Ghio, captain of the Gibraltar Port Authority, told Ship & Bunker at the World Fuel Oil Summit in Barcelona on Friday.

The application process should take only a few months, and depending on when applications are filed, new licences are likely to emerge in 2023, Ghio said.

Global energy producer Shell is currently the only firm licensed to deliver LNG bunkers in Gibraltar. The company's first delivery was to Sovcomflot's Aframax tanker the Lomonosov Prospect in March 2021.

Gibraltar's restrictions against Russia-related shipping in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine mean further business with Sovcomflot vessels is unlikely in the short term.

Bunker supplier Peninsula has previously said it is seeking to develop is LNG bunkering presence in the Mediterranean.