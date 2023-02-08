Turkish Bunker Market Continues Operating in Aftermath of Earthquake

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering activity is largely continuing as normal in Turkey. File Image / Pixabay

The Turkish bunker market is continuing to operate largely as normal in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck the country and neighbouring Syria earlier this week.

As many as 11,000 people are reported to have died in Monday's earthquake, the worst to hit Turkey since at least the 1990s.

But with most bunkering activity in the country focused on the Istanbul and Izmit Bay markets far from the epicentre, operations have largely continued, a local source told Ship & Bunker.

"The main bunkering hubs have not been affected," the source said.

Disruption continues at the southern port of Iskenderun, where the earthquake caused a container fire that closed the port, but bunker sales were limited at this location prior to this week's disruption, the source added.