EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: PMG Energies Seeks Senior Trader in Athens
Monday June 23, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with prior bunker trading experience, a deep understanding of the commercial trading landscape and fluent English. Image Credit: PMG
Global bunker supplier and trading firm PMG Energies is seeking to hire a new senior marine fuel trader in Athens.
The company is looking for candidates with prior bunker trading experience, a deep understanding of the commercial trading landscape and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Manage and grow a network of bunker clients and suppliers
- Execute bunker transactions with a focus on risk and margin control
- Support business development across existing and emerging markets
- Collaborate closely with chartering, cargo, and operations teams
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.