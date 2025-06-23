BUNKER JOBS: PMG Energies Seeks Senior Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: PMG

Global bunker supplier and trading firm PMG Energies is seeking to hire a new senior marine fuel trader in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with prior bunker trading experience, a deep understanding of the commercial trading landscape and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage and grow a network of bunker clients and suppliers

Execute bunker transactions with a focus on risk and margin control

Support business development across existing and emerging markets

Collaborate closely with chartering, cargo, and operations teams

