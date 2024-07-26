Finecor SA Hires Bunker and Lubricants Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sakei had previously worked for Praxis Energy Agents from June 2023 to March of this year. Image Credit: Orestis Sakei / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Finecor SA has hired a new bunker and lubricants trader in Athens.

Orestis Sakei joined the company as a bunker and lubricants trader in Athens in April, the company said in a social media post on Friday.

Sakei had previously worked for Praxis Energy Agents from June 2023 to March of this year.

"With a deep understanding of market dynamics and a commitment to excellence, Mr Sakei is set to play a pivotal role in expanding our trading operations and delivering exceptional value to our clients," Christoforos Yfantidis, CEO of Finecor, said in the post.

"His strategic vision and innovative approach align perfectly with Finecor SA's mission to provide superior services and solutions in the maritime industry."

Last month the firm announced a 'strategic international expansion', with plans to gain a presence in Singapore, the UAE and Malta, as well as considering acquiring storage capacity in Greece.