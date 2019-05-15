New Tanker for Monjasa's English Channel Bunker Operations

C Force is covering the UK and all Northern France ports. Image Credit: Monjasa

Monjasa today said it has added a new tanker to its supply operations in the English Channel.

The new vessel, C Force, is covering the UK and all Northern France ports.

“We are seeing an increased customer demand in this niche market, and with her 10,300-dwt she is now the largest tanker in our Northwest Europe fleet,” Monjasa said.

“This allows more flexibility in our operations as she covers extended shipping distances without having to reload fuel from our oil terminal in Portland Port.”

The maiden stem took place off Le Havre to product tanker Aldana.

The arrival of C Force means the 2,700 dwt M/T Vinga Safir, introduced to the region last year, will be returned to its owners.

In addition, the 3,600-dwt Monjasa owned Fredericia, deployed to the region in June last year, moves to the Port of Skaw, Denmark.