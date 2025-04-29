Portuguese Bunkering Returns to Normal as Power Restored

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The power outage hit the country on Monday. File Image / Pixabay

Bunkering operations across Portugal have returned to normal following a rare and widespread power outage that struck the Iberian Peninsula on Monday.

While the blackout briefly disrupted sectors ranging from transportation to telecommunications, a source told Ship & Bunker that bunkering services in Portugal have since returned to normal.

Power was restored around 22:00 local time yesterday, though the source noted that some delays are still reported with customs as their systems continue to recover.

Ship & Bunker had previously reported that Portuguese energy firm Galp had informed its customers of potential delays in response times due to the power outage, which impacted communication channels.

The outage, which also affected Spain, caused widespread disruption, halting services such as train operations and regular communications.