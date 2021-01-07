Bunker One Launches River Thames Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new River Thames operation has launched at the start of 2021. Image Credit: Bunker One

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One has launched a River Thames operation in the UK.

The company is seeking to expand its business in the UK, it said in a statement on its LinkedIn account Thursday.

"We are delighted to have the UK on our world map," Peter Zachariassen, CEO of Bunker One, said in the statement.

"It is essential to show our customers that we are committed to building up operations in niche locations by offering competitive and flexible solutions."

Monjasa has also shown interest in increasing its sales volumes in the UK in recent years, proposing the English Channel ports as a niche alternative to the ARA hub in Northwest Europe.