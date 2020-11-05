Island Oil Hires Senior Bunker Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sotiris Delidimitriou: senior appointment. Image Credit / Island Oil

Sotiris Delidimitriou has been hired by Island Oil as a senior bunker trader at the company's Piraeus office.

Delidimitriou brings to his new position fifteen years experience of the bunker industry having worked for major trading houses in Greece.

The move is in line with the company's plans for "sustainable growth", Island Oil said in a statement.

Island Oil recently set up an office in London.



Contact details:

Tel: + 30 210 4180550

Mobile: + 30 693 683 5835

E-mail: bunkers.hellas@island-oil.com

Skype ID: Sotiris Delidimitriou - Island Oil