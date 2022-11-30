Marine Tech Start ups Cosy up on Port Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam: tracking emissions. File Image / Pixabay.

Two Dutch marine tech start ups focussed on tracking shipping emissions have formed a partnership.

The aim of Bigmile joining PortXchange is "to equip ports worldwide with a digital service that will allow them to monitor emissions from vessels, road, and rail transport, and help them quantify the impact of their sustainability programmes", the company said in a statement on its website.

Providing data on the efficiency of shoreside plug-in power, also known as cold ironing, is one way to target emissions from ships. And it is a strategy under consideration by port authorities.

"Shore power systems can potentially be an important part of the energy transition," said Jan Pronk, managing director of BigMile.

"The BigMile and PortXchange platform can provide insight into how much air pollution a shore power connection can prevent," he added.

The two companies are helping the Port of Rotterdam track its emissions. Other ports will be able to access the digital tracking service by the end of this year, according to the statement.