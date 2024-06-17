EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: New Sea Generation Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Athens
Monday June 17, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in bunker trading, an existing portfolio and excellent English and Greek. Image Credit: New Sea Generation
Italian marine fuel trading firm New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader and broker in Athens.
The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in bunker trading, an existing portfolio and excellent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- On daily basis be in touch with your customers and reach out to new prospects within our areas
- Efficiently you improve both our customer portfolio and enhance our supply chain
- Together we make a prospect for your work and you will contribute with ideas and feedback to our team
The firm announced its new Greek office last month, offering back-to-back trading of marine fuels and lubricants.
