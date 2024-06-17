BUNKER JOBS: New Sea Generation Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in bunker trading, an existing portfolio and excellent English and Greek. Image Credit: New Sea Generation

Italian marine fuel trading firm New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader and broker in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in bunker trading, an existing portfolio and excellent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

On daily basis be in touch with your customers and reach out to new prospects within our areas

Efficiently you improve both our customer portfolio and enhance our supply chain

Together we make a prospect for your work and you will contribute with ideas and feedback to our team

The firm announced its new Greek office last month, offering back-to-back trading of marine fuels and lubricants.

