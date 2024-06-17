BUNKER JOBS: New Sea Generation Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday June 17, 2024

Italian marine fuel trading firm New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader and broker in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in bunker trading, an existing portfolio and excellent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • On daily basis be in touch with your customers and reach out to new prospects within our areas
  • Efficiently you improve both our customer portfolio and enhance our supply chain
  • Together we make a prospect for your work and you will contribute with ideas and feedback to our team

The firm announced its new Greek office last month, offering back-to-back trading of marine fuels and lubricants.

For more information, click here.

