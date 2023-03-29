Quadrise Upbeat on 2023 Progress

by Ship & Bunker News Team

2023: progress. File Image / Pixabay.

Emulsion fuels producer Quadrise posted a negative result for 2022 with a post-tax loss of £1.7 million ($2.1m).

The company's interim results presented an upbeat outlook for its products which are in development.

Among other projects, a trial with MSC Leandra of its emulsion bunker fuel is set for the second half of 2023. The company said it was actively seeking a "tripartite agreement between the [feedstock] supplier, MSC and Quadrise as soon as possible".

"The recently announced name change and positioning of Quadrise as an energy decarbonisation enabler is an important statement of intent," said the company's chief executive Jason Miles.

"As we progress licence agreements and commercial-scale trials, which, on successful completion, will lead to supply contracts and commercial revenues," he added.