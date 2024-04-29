Peninsula to Join Forces With Unimot Paliwa on Polish Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Unimot estimates current Polish bunker demand at about 1 million mt/year. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is set to launch physical supply in Poland in partnership with a local firm.

Peninsula has signed a letter of intent with Unimot Paliwa setting out plans to cooperate on bunker supply at Gdansk and Gdynia, Unimot said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Unimot announced its plans to enter the Polish bunker market last month. Peninsula intends to use this operation as the basis of its expansion into physical supply in this market, using Unimot Group's fuel terminal at Gdansk once the facility has been redeveloped.

"We are pleased to have started a conversation with a global provider of bunkering services," Robert Brzozowski, commercial vice president at Unimot, said in the statement.

"We could speed up the business and take advantage of the synergies between Unimot Paliwa, a company that specialises in fuel importation into Poland, and a global leader seeking to enter a new market by working together with a top marine fuel supplier."

Unimot estimates current Polish bunker demand at about 1 million mt/year.