TFG Marine Completes First Delivery with E-BDN in the Middle East

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has rolled out e-BDN documentation for its bunkering service at the Omani port of Sohar. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global bunker supplier and trading firm TFG Marine has completed its first delivery using an electronic bunker delivery note (e-BDN) at the Port of Sohar in Oman.

The trial marked the use of the e-BDN digital solution developed by maritime tech firm ZeroNorth, TFG Marine said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

This delivery also signifies the official rollout of ZeroNorth's e-BDN platform for TFG Marine's customers at the Omani port.

E-BDN has been mandated for all bunker deliveries in Singapore from April 1.

Ship & Bunker previously reported TFG Marine plans to roll out e-BDN for all its customers globally.

"We remain committed to establishing eBDNs as a global standard for bunker fuel delivery and will continue to work closely with port authorities to advocate for and deploy this technology across our operations," Kenneth Dam, global head of bunkering at TFG Marine, said.

Marine fuels firm Sea Leader DMCC has also introduced e-BDN documentation for its bunkering services in the UAE port of Khor Fakkan.