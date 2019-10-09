OMTI Begins Fujairah VLSFO Supply

OMTI Logo. Image Credit: OMTI

Oil Marketing Trading International (OMTI) has begun supplying IMO2020 grade bunkers in Fujairah.

The move follows what the company says is a significant uptick in demand for the 0.50% material.

"We used to receive enquiries for around 4,000 t/month. But since last week, we are getting enquiries for the same volume daily," Argus Media quoted a spokesperson for the company as saying.

OMTI joins the raft of suppliers this week announcing they have begun VLSFO supply ahead of the new 0.50%S sulfur cap on marine fuel.

Among those are ExxonMobil, who have begin supply in ARA and Singapore, Monjasa, who have made their first 0.50%S supply in Colombia, Stonewin who this week said its supply operations were taking shape in Mauritius, and Petrol Ofisi in Turkey.