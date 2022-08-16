Monjasa Sells Tanker From West Africa Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa took on the Monjasa Chaser -- previously called African Chaser -- as it opened a new West African office in Luanda in 2019. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global bunker supplier and trading firm Monjasa has sold a tanker from its West African operation.

The 5,812 DWT tanker Monjasa Chaser was delivered to its new owners on August 10, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. The firm will be replacing the vessel to maintain the scope of its operation in West Africa, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

The representative declined to comment on the vessel's buyer or other details about the transaction.

Monjasa took on the Monjasa Chaser -- previously called African Chaser -- as it opened a new West African office in Luanda in 2019 to support its operations there.

Monjasa sold a total of 1.1 million mt of bunker fuel across West Africa in 2021.

"With extensive logistics and around 10 active tankers in West Africa, we are always active in the market for further quality tonnage," the company said in the post.