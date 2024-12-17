New Sea Generation Hires Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Papachristodoulou had previously worked as a bunker trader for BlackCoral Energy in Monaco. Image Credit: Panteleimon Papachristodoulou / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm New Sea Generation has hired a new bunker trader in Greece.

Panteleimon Papachristodoulou has joined the company as a bunker trader in Greece as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Papachristodoulou had previously worked as a bunker trader for BlackCoral Energy in Monaco from August 2023 to September of this year.

He had earlier worked for V. Group from 2022 to 2023, for TMS Cardiff Gas from March to September 2021 and for Carnival Cruise Line from 2015 to 2021.

Italy-based New Sea Generation trades marine fuels worldwide. The firm opened its Greek office earlier this year.