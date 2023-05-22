Bunker Holding Hires Head of Carbon Solutions in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has hired its first head of carbon solutions in London.

Tobias Troye has joined the Danish firm's London office as head of carbon solutions as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

"Very excited to share that I have joined Bunker Holding A/S to help fueling the future and support the shipping industry on its journey to decarbonise," he said.

"Most happy to catch up and share more about what we're doing, so don't hesitate to reach out if you want to talk."

Troye previously worked for AI-backed autonomous sourcing platform Globality Inc from November 2016 to this month, serving most recently as the firm's senior director for customer success.

While hiring for the role, Bunker Holding said a key focus for the new hire would be helping the shipping industry with compliance with the European Union's emissions trading system.

"In close coordination with other Bunker Holding teams, you will advance EU ETS implementation in the company to become the market leader for shipping companies to go to address their EU ETS compliance," the company said in the job advertisement last month.