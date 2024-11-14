Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 45

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 14, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 7 – November 13, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
11-11-2024     Meratus Sibolga     MPP     24-02-1993     PANN Persero    
11-11-2024     Thailaemthong 3     SMALL TANKER     02-09-1988     Thai Laemthong Supply    
10-11-2024     Sogdiana     GEN CARGO     22-04-1982     Boyd Lines    
10-11-2024     Green Selje     REEFER     30-09-1989     Green Reefers AS    
07-11-2024     Ocean Star 86     REEFER     22-10-1992     Zhoushan Ningtai Ocean Fisheries    
07-11-2024     Green Bodo     REEFER     20-03-1990     Green Reefers AS    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

