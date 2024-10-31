Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 43
Thursday October 31, 2024
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 24 – October 30, 2024
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|28-10-2024
|Armada Sejati
|FEEDER
|03-07-1991
|Salam Pacific
|28-10-2024
|Yu Tian No 6
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|27-10-1993
|Guangxi Zhenghai Shipping
|26-10-2024
|MSC Eyra
|HANDY CONTAINER
|30-11-1982
|Niki Shipping
|25-10-2024
|Samudera Biru 168
|SMALL TANKER
|01-10-1996
|Bahtera Arung Samudera
|24-10-2024
|GNV Aries
|ROPAX FERRY
|31-05-1987
|MSC