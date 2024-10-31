Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 43

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 24 – October 30, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
28-10-2024     Armada Sejati     FEEDER     03-07-1991     Salam Pacific    
28-10-2024     Yu Tian No 6     FULLY PRESSURISED     27-10-1993     Guangxi Zhenghai Shipping    
26-10-2024     MSC Eyra     HANDY CONTAINER     30-11-1982     Niki Shipping    
25-10-2024     Samudera Biru 168     SMALL TANKER     01-10-1996     Bahtera Arung Samudera    
24-10-2024     GNV Aries     ROPAX FERRY     31-05-1987     MSC    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

