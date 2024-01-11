Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 1

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  January 4, 2024 – January 10, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
09-01-2024     Petrobras 33     FPSO TANKER     01-12-1978     Petrobras    
06-01-2024     MSC Sophie     PANAMAX CONT     29-12-1993     MSC    
05-01-2024     Al Dhaferah     CUSTOM     03-04-1987     Al Said Qaboos bin Said    
05-01-2024     Pride of Canterbury     ROPAX FERRY     30-12-1991     P&O Ferries    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

