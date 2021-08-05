Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 31
Thursday August 5, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 29 – August 4, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|03-08-2021
|Sistraum
|SMALL TANKER
|01-01-1981
|Vexoil Bunkering
|30-07-2021
|Aps 7
|SMALL TANKER
|14-08-1981
|AP Marine
|30-07-2021
|BPP 12
|SMALL TANKER
|02-04-1994
|BPP Supply Co
|30-07-2021
|BPP 29
|SMALL TANKER
|25-06-2002
|BPP Supply Co
|30-07-2021
|Gas Icon
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|14-11-1994
|Nhat Viet Transportation
|30-07-2021
|Lantic
|SUEZMAX FSO
|16-02-1996
|Jampur International
|30-07-2021
|Royal Coop
|SMALL TANKER
|14-10-1986
|Winson Shipping
|30-07-2021
|Sea Sky
|SMALL TANKER
|31-07-1991
|Artemiz Marine Services
|30-07-2021
|Trinity Supporter
|MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT
|17-11-1982
|Trinity Offshore