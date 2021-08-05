Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 31

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 5, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  July 29 – August 4, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-08-2021     Sistraum     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1981     Vexoil Bunkering    
30-07-2021     Aps 7     SMALL TANKER     14-08-1981     AP Marine    
30-07-2021     BPP 12     SMALL TANKER     02-04-1994     BPP Supply Co    
30-07-2021     BPP 29     SMALL TANKER     25-06-2002     BPP Supply Co    
30-07-2021     Gas Icon     FULLY PRESSURISED     14-11-1994     Nhat Viet Transportation    
30-07-2021     Lantic     SUEZMAX FSO     16-02-1996     Jampur International    
30-07-2021     Royal Coop     SMALL TANKER     14-10-1986     Winson Shipping    
30-07-2021     Sea Sky     SMALL TANKER     31-07-1991     Artemiz Marine Services    
30-07-2021     Trinity Supporter     MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT     17-11-1982     Trinity Offshore    

