Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 47
Thursday November 30, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales November 23 – November 29, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|27-11-2023
|MSC Rita
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|20-07-2005
|MSC
|27-11-2023
|Ze Hong
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|01-10-1995
|Xiamen Qiyuan Shipping
|27-11-2023
|Neptune Star
|HANDY BULKER
|04-07-1996
|VOSCO
|27-11-2023
|Saviz
|MPP
|13-02-1999
|Rahbaran Omid Darya
|24-11-2023
|Diamond Way
|HANDYMAX
|27-04-1995
|African Express
|24-11-2023
|Devashree
|SMALL TANKER
|24-02-2000
|Laxmi Corp
|23-11-2023
|Khuran
|HANDY TANKER
|21-12-1992
|IRISL