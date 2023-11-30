Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 47

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 30, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 23 – November 29, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-11-2023     MSC Rita     POST PANAMAX CONT     20-07-2005     MSC    
27-11-2023     Ze Hong     SUB PANAMAX CONT     01-10-1995     Xiamen Qiyuan Shipping    
27-11-2023     Neptune Star     HANDY BULKER     04-07-1996     VOSCO    
27-11-2023     Saviz     MPP     13-02-1999     Rahbaran Omid Darya    
24-11-2023     Diamond Way     HANDYMAX     27-04-1995     African Express    
24-11-2023     Devashree     SMALL TANKER     24-02-2000     Laxmi Corp    
23-11-2023     Khuran     HANDY TANKER     21-12-1992     IRISL    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

