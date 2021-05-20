Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 20

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 20, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 07 – May 19, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
17-05-2021     Bintang     SMALL TANKER     20-12-1985     Puteri Maju Sukses    
17-05-2021     Navion Oslo     AFRAMAX     19-01-2001     Altera Shuttle Tankers    
17-05-2021     Pico     FERRY     01-09-1975     Turbojet    
15-05-2021     Galveston Key     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-07-1978     Shelf Drilling    
14-05-2021     Albaraka 5     RO-RO     27-01-1984     Baraka Shipping    
14-05-2021     Azov Sea     HANDY TANKER     01-03-1998     Wilmar Ship Holdings    
14-05-2021     Capitano Gee     AHTS     22-01-1982     Rashied Maritime Services    
14-05-2021     Elka Aristotle     AFRAMAX     14-10-2003     European Navigation    
14-05-2021     Elka Vassiliki     AFRAMAX     01-07-2004     European Navigation    
14-05-2021     Ocean Drum     AHTS     18-10-1982     Rashied Maritime Services    
14-05-2021     Sakura     SMALL TANKER     10-09-1998     Undisclosed    
14-05-2021     Searoad Tamar     RO-RO     25-06-1991     Ainaftis Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

