Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 20
Thursday May 20, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 07 – May 19, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|17-05-2021
|Bintang
|SMALL TANKER
|20-12-1985
|Puteri Maju Sukses
|17-05-2021
|Navion Oslo
|AFRAMAX
|19-01-2001
|Altera Shuttle Tankers
|17-05-2021
|Pico
|FERRY
|01-09-1975
|Turbojet
|15-05-2021
|Galveston Key
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-07-1978
|Shelf Drilling
|14-05-2021
|Albaraka 5
|RO-RO
|27-01-1984
|Baraka Shipping
|14-05-2021
|Azov Sea
|HANDY TANKER
|01-03-1998
|Wilmar Ship Holdings
|14-05-2021
|Capitano Gee
|AHTS
|22-01-1982
|Rashied Maritime Services
|14-05-2021
|Elka Aristotle
|AFRAMAX
|14-10-2003
|European Navigation
|14-05-2021
|Elka Vassiliki
|AFRAMAX
|01-07-2004
|European Navigation
|14-05-2021
|Ocean Drum
|AHTS
|18-10-1982
|Rashied Maritime Services
|14-05-2021
|Sakura
|SMALL TANKER
|10-09-1998
|Undisclosed
|14-05-2021
|Searoad Tamar
|RO-RO
|25-06-1991
|Ainaftis Shipping