Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 6

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 15, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 8 – February 14, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
13-02-2024     Lila Nantong     CAPESIZE     14-03-2003     Lila Global    
13-02-2024     Solka 2     GEN CARGO     01-01-1970     Seatron Shipping    
09-02-2024     Rong Da Chang Sha     MPP     01-08-1998     Undisclosed    
09-02-2024     Bukhta Nagaeva     REEFER     28-12-1984     MAG SEA International    
09-02-2024     EZ Fortuna     HANDYMAX     20-05-1995     EZ Shipping    
09-02-2024     Ann Rousing     GEN CARGO     30-11-1991     Maritim Supply    
08-02-2024     Konstantinos     HANDYMAX     30-11-1995     Mega Shipping Line Corp    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

