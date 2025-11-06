Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 45

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 6, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  October 30 – November 5, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-11-2025     Raissa     HANDY TANKER     Jun 1998     Rochas Co    
01-11-2025     Masal     SUEZMAX     Jul 1998     Ocean Glory Giant Ogg    
01-11-2025     Ark     GEN CARGO     Jun 1985     Norfes-Marine Service    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

