Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 50

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday December 19, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 12 – December 18, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
17-12-2024     Prince 4     SMALL HANDY     17-01-1986     Cedar Marine Services    
16-12-2024     Green Cooler     REEFER     19-03-1990     Green Reefers AS    
16-12-2024     Dong Jiang Xiang     PANAMAX BULKER     27-07-1999     Tianjin Dongjiang Shipping    
16-12-2024     True Confidence     SUPRAMAX     04-08-2011     Third January Marine    
16-12-2024     Gelibolu 2     GEN CARGO     07-04-1984     Gelibolu Shipping & Management    
16-12-2024     Repubblica Argentina     RO-RO     01-06-1998     Grimaldi Group    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

