Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 14

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 8, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 1 – April 7, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
06-04-2021     Mohammed Bey     SMALL HANDY BC     28-07-1981     Cappadocia Shipping    
06-04-2021     Cheng Lu 21     SMALL HANDY BC     01-06-2010     Chenzhou Ship Industry    
05-04-2021     Tantawan FPSO     FPSO TANKER     01-01-1976     Chevron    
05-04-2021     Toryo Maru     SMALL TANKER     23-01-1995     Yamane Shipping    
05-04-2021     Elegant     SMALL TANKER     11-04-1996     Seven Islands Shipping    
05-04-2021     Pha Cent     CAPESIZE     07-08-2000     Unknown Chinese    
05-04-2021     Urzela     FERRY     01-09-1976     Turbojet    
02-04-2021     SC Ocean LI     AFRAMAX     12-02-1999     Soechi Lines    
01-04-2021     Angel 201     SMALL TANKER     24-02-1993     Winson Shipping    

