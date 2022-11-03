Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 43

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 3, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 27 – November 2, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
31-10-2022     Triton 1     STANDBY / ERRV     05-03-2012     Unknown Hong Kong, China    
31-10-2022     Triton 7     STANDBY / ERRV     06-01-2012     Unknown Hong Kong, China    
31-10-2022     Bayu Martin     AHTS     14-05-2007     Emas Offshore    
31-10-2022     Triton 8     STANDBY / ERRV     15-08-2008     Unknown Hong Kong, China    
31-10-2022     Triton 9     STANDBY / ERRV     21-01-2008     Unknown Hong Kong, China    
30-10-2022     An Ping 8     PANAMAX BULKER     22-02-1995     Tian Heng Shipping    
28-10-2022     Sea Mammoth     CRANE VSL     01-08-1967     Al Jazeera Shipping    
28-10-2022     Moraz     MPP     23-11-1995     Haifa Marine Shipping    
28-10-2022     Monarch Countess     RO-RO     01-09-1977     Monarch Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com