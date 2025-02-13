Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 6

Thursday February 13, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 6 – February 12, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
13-02-2025     De Sheng 9     SMALL HANDY     01-06-1992     Xiamen Hong Tai Shipping    
10-02-2025     East Pioneer     PANAMAX BULKER     23-10-1997     Aggregates Manufacturing Trading (AMT) FZE    
10-02-2025     Arel 2     GEN CARGO     01-01-1983     Arel Denizcilik Ticaret    
07-02-2025     Sidimi     MPP     27-04-1987     Acrex Corp    

