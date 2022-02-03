Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 5

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 3, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 27 – February 2, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
31-01-2022     Castoro Sei     PIPE LAYER     01-10-1978     SAIPEM    
30-01-2022     Matsonia     CON-RO     01-12-1973     Matson Navigation    
28-01-2022     AAS Supplier     PSV     01-10-1974     AAS Kystservice    
28-01-2022     Silver Queen     FERRY     24-03-1998     Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen    
28-01-2022     St Damian     FERRY     01-04-1972     Tnitsea Shipping    
27-01-2022     Noor 1     FERRY     01-05-1971     Baaboud Trading and Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

