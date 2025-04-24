Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 16
Thursday April 24, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales April 17 – April 23, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|22-04-2025
|Grande Brasile
|CON-RO
|30-05-2000
|Grimaldi Group
|22-04-2025
|Starlet
|SMALL TANKER
|01-07-2003
|Oceanwide Shipping
|22-04-2025
|Charlene
|HANDY BULKER
|30-05-1996
|NHK Shipping
|22-04-2025
|Moby Drea
|CRUISEFERRY
|16-05-1975
|Moby SPA
|22-04-2025
|Heung A Ulsan
|FEEDER
|24-07-1996
|Heung-A Line
|22-04-2025
|Gold Eagle
|GEN CARGO
|25-08-1997
|Weihai Yunhao International
|21-04-2025
|Sea Dove
|HANDY BULKER
|01-02-1987
|MCD Shipping
|19-04-2025
|Eraclea
|OCEAN GOING TUG
|01-06-2010
|Augustea Imprese Marittime
|19-04-2025
|Stella di Lipari
|SMALL TANKER
|01-01-1972
|Marnavi