Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 16

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 24, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 17 – April 23, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
22-04-2025     Grande Brasile     CON-RO     30-05-2000     Grimaldi Group    
22-04-2025     Starlet     SMALL TANKER     01-07-2003     Oceanwide Shipping    
22-04-2025     Charlene     HANDY BULKER     30-05-1996     NHK Shipping    
22-04-2025     Moby Drea     CRUISEFERRY     16-05-1975     Moby SPA    
22-04-2025     Heung A Ulsan     FEEDER     24-07-1996     Heung-A Line    
22-04-2025     Gold Eagle     GEN CARGO     25-08-1997     Weihai Yunhao International    
21-04-2025     Sea Dove     HANDY BULKER     01-02-1987     MCD Shipping    
19-04-2025     Eraclea     OCEAN GOING TUG     01-06-2010     Augustea Imprese Marittime    
19-04-2025     Stella di Lipari     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1972     Marnavi    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

