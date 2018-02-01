Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 5

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 1, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 25 – January 31, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
31-01-2018     Courcheville     MGC     20-10-1989     Exmar LPG BVBA    
31-01-2018     Akij Glory     HANDYMAX     16-04-1985     Alunited Maritime    
30-01-2018     Tajimare     VLCC     05-09-1996     Dynacom Tankers    
29-01-2018     Umnenga     PANAMAX MT     12-01-1993     Aegean Marine Petroleum SA    
29-01-2018     HL Port Kembla     CAPESIZE     29-05-1993     H Line Shipping    
29-01-2018     Osam Condor     AHTS     03-02-1983     Selat Marine Services    
29-01-2018     Baltimore     AFRAMAX     13-09-1996     North Star Shipmanagement SA    
29-01-2018     African Leader     PANAMAX MT     15-03-1990     Monjasa AS    
29-01-2018     FS Pegasus     PSV     17-07-1996     Fletcher Shipping    
29-01-2018     FS Pisces     PSV     24-03-1992     Fletcher Shipping    
29-01-2018     FS Taurus     PSV     11-07-1991     Fletcher Shipping    
29-01-2018     Alexandra     PSV     01-07-1971     Unknown UAE    
29-01-2018     Marsea 5     MSV     26-06-1984     Sealantic Co FZC    
29-01-2018     Ebrahim 9     HANDY TANKER     15-06-1993     Vaarin Marine Services    
29-01-2018     Omega     HANDY TANKER     31-03-1990     FAL Shipping    
28-01-2018     Nerey     REEFER     11-09-1987     Euphrates Co Ltd    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com