Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 5
Thursday February 1, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 25 – January 31, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|31-01-2018
|Courcheville
|MGC
|20-10-1989
|Exmar LPG BVBA
|31-01-2018
|Akij Glory
|HANDYMAX
|16-04-1985
|Alunited Maritime
|30-01-2018
|Tajimare
|VLCC
|05-09-1996
|Dynacom Tankers
|29-01-2018
|Umnenga
|PANAMAX MT
|12-01-1993
|Aegean Marine Petroleum SA
|29-01-2018
|HL Port Kembla
|CAPESIZE
|29-05-1993
|H Line Shipping
|29-01-2018
|Osam Condor
|AHTS
|03-02-1983
|Selat Marine Services
|29-01-2018
|Baltimore
|AFRAMAX
|13-09-1996
|North Star Shipmanagement SA
|29-01-2018
|African Leader
|PANAMAX MT
|15-03-1990
|Monjasa AS
|29-01-2018
|FS Pegasus
|PSV
|17-07-1996
|Fletcher Shipping
|29-01-2018
|FS Pisces
|PSV
|24-03-1992
|Fletcher Shipping
|29-01-2018
|FS Taurus
|PSV
|11-07-1991
|Fletcher Shipping
|29-01-2018
|Alexandra
|PSV
|01-07-1971
|Unknown UAE
|29-01-2018
|Marsea 5
|MSV
|26-06-1984
|Sealantic Co FZC
|29-01-2018
|Ebrahim 9
|HANDY TANKER
|15-06-1993
|Vaarin Marine Services
|29-01-2018
|Omega
|HANDY TANKER
|31-03-1990
|FAL Shipping
|28-01-2018
|Nerey
|REEFER
|11-09-1987
|Euphrates Co Ltd