Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 44

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 4, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 28 – November 3, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-11-2021     Valaris JU 22     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-05-1980     Valaris    
29-10-2021     Jal Pari     SMALL TANKER     31-10-1998     Jaldhi    
29-10-2021     Ostrov Russkiy     SMALL TANKER     27-03-1985     Nayada Co    
29-10-2021     Asian Glory     SMALL TANKER     01-10-1997     Glory Prosperity Tanker Transportation    

