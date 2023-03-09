Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 9

Thursday March 9, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 2 – March 8, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
07-03-2023     Hai Chang     HANDYMAX     10-01-1995     Haichang Shipping    
05-03-2023     Halul 27     AHTS     24-06-2008     Halul Offshore    
05-03-2023     Monet     FULLY PRESSURISED     20-12-1995     Astor Holding Co    
05-03-2023     Halul 22     AHTS     16-07-2003     Halul Offshore    
03-03-2023     Agia Trias     CAPESIZE     05-07-2002     Holger Navigation    
03-03-2023     Adriatic Energy     LARGE LNG     24-08-1983     Sinokor    
03-03-2023     Orion V     LIVESTOCK     01-01-1973     Undisclosed    
03-03-2023     Pride of Burgundy     ROPAX FERRY     29-03-1993     P&O Ferries    
03-03-2023     Sunlight     CAPESIZE     27-01-2000     NGM Energy    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

