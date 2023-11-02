Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 43

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 2, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 26 – November 1, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
28-10-2023 Lucky Dragon HANDY CONTAINER 01-12-1996 Qingdao Pengteng
28-10-2023 Comanche PIPE LAYER 07-07-1969 TCO Marine Ltd
28-10-2023 One Destiny HANDYMAX 04-10-1995 One Navigation Denizcilik AS

