Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 43
Thursday November 2, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 26 – November 1, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|28-10-2023
|Lucky Dragon
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-12-1996
|Qingdao Pengteng
|28-10-2023
|Comanche
|PIPE LAYER
|07-07-1969
|TCO Marine Ltd
|28-10-2023
|One Destiny
|HANDYMAX
|04-10-1995
|One Navigation Denizcilik AS
