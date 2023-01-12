Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 1

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 12, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 5 – January 11, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
09-01-2023     Vladivostok     HANDY CONTAINER     01-06-1998     FESCO    
06-01-2023     Honor Luck     SMALL TANKER     26-09-1988     Sino Marine    
06-01-2023     De Xiang     SMALL TANKER     19-09-1990     Great Ocean International    
06-01-2023     Sun Shun     SMALL TANKER     29-09-1994     Chen Shing    
05-01-2023     SOL Delta     HANDY CONTAINER     06-06-1995     Straits Orient Lines    

