Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 34

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 26, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 19 – August 26, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
23-08-2021     Dev Shakti     HANDY TANKER     12-06-2000     CPC Corp Ltd    
23-08-2021     Standorf     MGC     05-11-1990     Gas Master Shipping Investment    
23-08-2021     Vinterland     RO-RO     12-08-1987     Imperial Shipping    
22-08-2021     Shun Sheng     SMALL TANKER     01-03-1999     Earn Rich Hong Kong Trading    
20-08-2021     Angel 18     SMALL TANKER     06-05-1998     Winson Shipping    
20-08-2021     Damas     HANDY TANKER     23-02-1998     M Shipping    
20-08-2021     Delta Reefer     REEFER     07-07-1980     AFK Universal Consulting    
20-08-2021     Piramerd     HANDY TANKER     14-05-2003     Pentacontinent    
20-08-2021     Sea Panther     AHTS     19-02-1999     Solstad Offshore    
19-08-2021     Eide Fighter     AHTS     05-09-1975     Tronds Marine Services    
19-08-2021     Oceania     AFRAMAX     06-06-2002     Buana Lintas Lautan    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

