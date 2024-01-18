Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 2

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 18, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 11 – January 17, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-01-2024     Polar Star     HANDY BULKER     29-06-2012     Undisclosed    
15-01-2024     Habco Vela     SUPRAMAX     05-01-2010     Habco Primatama PT    
13-01-2024     Sunny Conakry     CAPESIZE     01-01-2002     Winning Shipping    
12-01-2024     Ancier     ROPAX FERRY     01-06-1973     Undisclosed    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com