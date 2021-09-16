Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 37

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 16, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 9 – September 15, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
14-09-2021     Commander Tide     PSV     01-02-1984     Corbata Maritime    
14-09-2021     Daeho Sunshine     SMALL TANKER     17-06-1997     Daeho Shipping    
14-09-2021     Eastern Chemi     SMALL TANKER     24-03-1999     DM Shipping    
14-09-2021     Maiden Target     SMALL TANKER     20-07-1991     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
14-09-2021     Perro Negro 5     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-01-1981     SAIPEM    
13-09-2021     Hai Feng 895     REEFER     28-01-1989     China Government    
13-09-2021     Taibola     MPP     30-03-1995     TK Nord Project    
10-09-2021     Celebration G     MPP     19-09-2002     Trim Denizcilik ve Gemi    
10-09-2021     Lindoia BR     HANDY TANKER     25-10-1996     Transpetro    
10-09-2021     New Harmony     SMALL TANKER     12-06-1995     Winson Shipping    
10-09-2021     Rose Jasmeen     SMALL TANKER     27-09-1985     Glow Shipping Lines    
10-09-2021     Sanmar Stanza     HANDY TANKER     02-04-1999     Sanmar Shipping    
10-09-2021     Sharifa 4     AFRAMAX     01-11-1995     Pyramid Navigation    
09-09-2021     Island Express     MPP     01-09-1999     Bismark Maritime    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

