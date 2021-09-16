Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 37
Thursday September 16, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales September 9 – September 15, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|14-09-2021
|Commander Tide
|PSV
|01-02-1984
|Corbata Maritime
|14-09-2021
|Daeho Sunshine
|SMALL TANKER
|17-06-1997
|Daeho Shipping
|14-09-2021
|Eastern Chemi
|SMALL TANKER
|24-03-1999
|DM Shipping
|14-09-2021
|Maiden Target
|SMALL TANKER
|20-07-1991
|Waruna Nusa Sentana
|14-09-2021
|Perro Negro 5
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-01-1981
|SAIPEM
|13-09-2021
|Hai Feng 895
|REEFER
|28-01-1989
|China Government
|13-09-2021
|Taibola
|MPP
|30-03-1995
|TK Nord Project
|10-09-2021
|Celebration G
|MPP
|19-09-2002
|Trim Denizcilik ve Gemi
|10-09-2021
|Lindoia BR
|HANDY TANKER
|25-10-1996
|Transpetro
|10-09-2021
|New Harmony
|SMALL TANKER
|12-06-1995
|Winson Shipping
|10-09-2021
|Rose Jasmeen
|SMALL TANKER
|27-09-1985
|Glow Shipping Lines
|10-09-2021
|Sanmar Stanza
|HANDY TANKER
|02-04-1999
|Sanmar Shipping
|10-09-2021
|Sharifa 4
|AFRAMAX
|01-11-1995
|Pyramid Navigation
|09-09-2021
|Island Express
|MPP
|01-09-1999
|Bismark Maritime