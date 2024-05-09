Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 18
Thursday May 9, 2024
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 2 – May 8, 2024
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|07-05-2024
|Xin Lu Bao Shi
|HANDYMAX
|23-07-1996
|Fujian Xiamen Shipping
|07-05-2024
|Span Asia 29
|MPP
|01-01-1985
|Philippine Span Asia Carrier
|07-05-2024
|Span Asia 35
|MPP
|01-07-1989
|Philippine Span Asia Carrier
|06-05-2024
|Professor B
|FEEDERMAX
|10-11-1984
|Cedar Marine Services
|06-05-2024
|Titan
|AHTS
|01-06-1983
|Undisclosed
|05-05-2024
|Kapitan Maslov
|HANDY CONTAINER
|17-07-1998
|FESCO
|04-05-2024
|Dark Knight
|AHTS
|23-10-1998
|Star Matrix
|02-05-2024
|Sia 32
|MPP
|01-08-1982
|Undisclosed