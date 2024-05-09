Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 18

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 9, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 2 – May 8, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
07-05-2024     Xin Lu Bao Shi     HANDYMAX     23-07-1996     Fujian Xiamen Shipping    
07-05-2024     Span Asia 29     MPP     01-01-1985     Philippine Span Asia Carrier    
07-05-2024     Span Asia 35     MPP     01-07-1989     Philippine Span Asia Carrier    
06-05-2024     Professor B     FEEDERMAX     10-11-1984     Cedar Marine Services    
06-05-2024     Titan     AHTS     01-06-1983     Undisclosed    
05-05-2024     Kapitan Maslov     HANDY CONTAINER     17-07-1998     FESCO    
04-05-2024     Dark Knight     AHTS     23-10-1998     Star Matrix    
02-05-2024     Sia 32     MPP     01-08-1982     Undisclosed    

