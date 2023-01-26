Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 3

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 26, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  January 19 – January 25, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-01-2023     SSL Kochi     HANDY CONTAINER     01-06-1998     Shreyas Shipping    
20-01-2023     Asa Nadiya     HANDYMAX     15-06-1990     Fams Venture Holdings Inc    
20-01-2023     Dolphin III     AHTS     01-07-1984     Sokan Arvand Marie Services    
20-01-2023     Bienville     PSV     03-01-2005     Tidewater Marine    

