Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 11

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 17, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 10 – March 16, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-03-2022     Cape Sun     CAPESIZE     28-06-1999     Olympia Ocean Carriers    
14-03-2022     Taeha     SMALL TANKER     18-01-1994     Taeha Shipping    
11-03-2022     Clipper Odin     MGC     31-10-2005     Solvang ASA    
11-03-2022     Tag 5     AHTS     24-07-2009     Tag Offshore Ltd    
10-03-2022     Aqua Myth     FERRY     01-12-1974     Sea Jets    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com