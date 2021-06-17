Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 24

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 17, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 10 – June 16, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-06-2021     Puteri Firus     LARGE LNG     01-05-1997     MISC    
14-06-2021     Vilma     PANAMAX MT     01-03-2005     Undisclosed    
11-06-2021     Alcyon A     AHTS     28-06-1982     Hakvoort Sea Transport    
11-06-2021     Amur     SMALL TANKER     01-05-1991     Kasatka    
11-06-2021     Andrey Artemenko     GEN CARGO     30-12-1987     CSPS LLC    
11-06-2021     Dole Costa Rica     FEEDERMAX     22-10-1991     Dole Food    
11-06-2021     Orient Well     SMALL TANKER     30-08-1998     Mega Glory Holdings    
11-06-2021     Gagasan Johor     SMALL TANKER     01-11-2009     Undisclosed    
11-06-2021     Valaris JU 67     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-05-1976     Valaris    
10-06-2021     Win Win     CAPESIZE     21-11-2001     NGM Energy    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

