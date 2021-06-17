Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 24
Thursday June 17, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 10 – June 16, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|15-06-2021
|Puteri Firus
|LARGE LNG
|01-05-1997
|MISC
|14-06-2021
|Vilma
|PANAMAX MT
|01-03-2005
|Undisclosed
|11-06-2021
|Alcyon A
|AHTS
|28-06-1982
|Hakvoort Sea Transport
|11-06-2021
|Amur
|SMALL TANKER
|01-05-1991
|Kasatka
|11-06-2021
|Andrey Artemenko
|GEN CARGO
|30-12-1987
|CSPS LLC
|11-06-2021
|Dole Costa Rica
|FEEDERMAX
|22-10-1991
|Dole Food
|11-06-2021
|Orient Well
|SMALL TANKER
|30-08-1998
|Mega Glory Holdings
|11-06-2021
|Gagasan Johor
|SMALL TANKER
|01-11-2009
|Undisclosed
|11-06-2021
|Valaris JU 67
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-05-1976
|Valaris
|10-06-2021
|Win Win
|CAPESIZE
|21-11-2001
|NGM Energy