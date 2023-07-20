Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 28

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 20, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 13 – July 19, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
17-07-2023     Haven Guarder     HANDY BULKER     10-02-1995     Fu Sheng Shipping    
17-07-2023     Kokuryu Maru     PALLETISED     27-02-1992     JFE Holdings    
17-07-2023     POSH Bali     ACCOMMODATION     01-11-1997     Pristine Offshore    
17-07-2023     Heng Yang     SMALL TANKER     19-01-1994     Great Ocean International    
17-07-2023     Asian Bulk     PANAMAX BULKER     14-05-1996     Hermes Maritime    
17-07-2023     Lady of Salvation     GEN CARGO     01-01-1985     Medallion Transport    
14-07-2023     Xiang He     HANDYMAX     16-09-1994     Xiang He Shipping    
14-07-2023     Golar Spirit     FSRU     30-09-1981     New Fortress Energy    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

