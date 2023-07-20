Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 28
Thursday July 20, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 13 – July 19, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|17-07-2023
|Haven Guarder
|HANDY BULKER
|10-02-1995
|Fu Sheng Shipping
|17-07-2023
|Kokuryu Maru
|PALLETISED
|27-02-1992
|JFE Holdings
|17-07-2023
|POSH Bali
|ACCOMMODATION
|01-11-1997
|Pristine Offshore
|17-07-2023
|Heng Yang
|SMALL TANKER
|19-01-1994
|Great Ocean International
|17-07-2023
|Asian Bulk
|PANAMAX BULKER
|14-05-1996
|Hermes Maritime
|17-07-2023
|Lady of Salvation
|GEN CARGO
|01-01-1985
|Medallion Transport
|14-07-2023
|Xiang He
|HANDYMAX
|16-09-1994
|Xiang He Shipping
|14-07-2023
|Golar Spirit
|FSRU
|30-09-1981
|New Fortress Energy