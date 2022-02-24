Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 8
Thursday February 24, 2022
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 17 – February 23, 2022
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|18-02-2022
|Bull Damai 1
|AFRAMAX
|29-01-2004
|Buana Lintas Lautan
|18-02-2022
|Cape Enterprise
|CAPESIZE
|01-03-2003
|Vuka Marine
|18-02-2022
|Gas Komodo
|VLGC
|26-03-1991
|Buana Lintas Lautan
|18-02-2022
|Halcon Trader
|SMALL TANKER
|22-01-2016
|Nisshin Shipping
|18-02-2022
|Kapten Caroq
|AFRAMAX
|28-06-2006
|Buana Lintas Lautan
|18-02-2022
|Nusa Merdeka
|AFRAMAX
|01-04-2003
|Buana Lintas Lautan
|17-02-2022
|Carnival Ecstasy
|LARGE CRUISE
|18-04-1991
|Carnival Cruise Line