Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 8

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 24, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 17 – February 23, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
18-02-2022     Bull Damai 1     AFRAMAX     29-01-2004     Buana Lintas Lautan    
18-02-2022     Cape Enterprise     CAPESIZE     01-03-2003     Vuka Marine    
18-02-2022     Gas Komodo     VLGC     26-03-1991     Buana Lintas Lautan    
18-02-2022     Halcon Trader     SMALL TANKER     22-01-2016     Nisshin Shipping    
18-02-2022     Kapten Caroq     AFRAMAX     28-06-2006     Buana Lintas Lautan    
18-02-2022     Nusa Merdeka     AFRAMAX     01-04-2003     Buana Lintas Lautan    
17-02-2022     Carnival Ecstasy     LARGE CRUISE     18-04-1991     Carnival Cruise Line    

